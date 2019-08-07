Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, Madan Lal Khurana: Delhi Loses 3 Former CMs in Less Than a Year
Three-time chief minister and veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in July this year due to cardiac arrest. Dikshit and Swaraj died within a month.
The Lt. Governer of Delhi Vijay Kapoor congratulating Sushma Swaraj after she takes the oath as the new Chief Minister of Delhi State Government on October 12, 1998 in New Delhi. (photo via Getty Images)
New Delhi: With the shocking demise of Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday night, the national capital has lost three of its former chief ministers in less than a year.
Swaraj, who was the former External Affairs Minister and the Chief Minister of Delhi for a brief period from October-December 1998, passed away on Tuesday night due to a massive cardiac arrest.
This year on July 20, three-time chief minister and veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away due to cardiac arrest. Dikshit and Swaraj died within a month.
Madan Lal Khurana, who was the chief minister from 1993-96, also passed away in October last year.
