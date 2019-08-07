Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, Madan Lal Khurana: Delhi Loses 3 Former CMs in Less Than a Year

New Delhi: With the shocking demise of Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday night, the national capital has lost three of its former chief ministers in less than a year.

Swaraj, who was the former External Affairs Minister and the Chief Minister of Delhi for a brief period from October-December 1998, passed away on Tuesday night due to a massive cardiac arrest.

This year on July 20, three-time chief minister and veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away due to cardiac arrest. Dikshit and Swaraj died within a month.

Madan Lal Khurana, who was the chief minister from 1993-96, also passed away in October last year.

