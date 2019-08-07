Take the pledge to vote

Sushma Swaraj to Be Laid to Rest at Delhi's Lodhi Road Crematorium at 3pm

Her mortal remains will be kept at BJP headquarters from noon till 3pm for public homage. She is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.

Updated:August 7, 2019, 12:54 AM IST
Former minister Sushma Swaraj passed away late on Tuesday
New Delhi: Former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, who passed away late on Tuesday, will be laid to rest at Lodhi Road crematorium at 3pm on Wednesday.

Her mortal remains will be kept at BJP headquarters from noon till 3pm for public homage. She is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.

The senior BJP leader was brought to AIIMS around 9:30pm and was straight away taken to the emergency ward. AIIMS doctors said she died of a cardiac arrest.

Several senior ministers, including Harsh Vardhan, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, reached AIIMS after she was admitted to the hospital.

Swaraj had put out a tweet in the evening congratulating Prime Modi after the Centre's move to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the border state into two Union Territories secured Parliament's approval.

