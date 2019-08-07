Sushma Swaraj to Be Laid to Rest at Delhi's Lodhi Road Crematorium at 3pm
Her mortal remains will be kept at BJP headquarters from noon till 3pm for public homage. She is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.
Former minister Sushma Swaraj passed away late on Tuesday
New Delhi: Former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, who passed away late on Tuesday, will be laid to rest at Lodhi Road crematorium at 3pm on Wednesday.
Her mortal remains will be kept at BJP headquarters from noon till 3pm for public homage. She is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.
The senior BJP leader was brought to AIIMS around 9:30pm and was straight away taken to the emergency ward. AIIMS doctors said she died of a cardiac arrest.
Several senior ministers, including Harsh Vardhan, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, reached AIIMS after she was admitted to the hospital.
Swaraj had put out a tweet in the evening congratulating Prime Modi after the Centre's move to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the border state into two Union Territories secured Parliament's approval.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Shares His Fanboy Moment With Vivian Richards, Ranveer Singh Drops Best Comment
- Arjun Kapoor Takes A Dig at Shraddha's Extreme Fashion Photo from Saaho Sets
- Academic Madhu Kishwar Falls for Fake Tweet, Believes GoT's Arya Stark is 'Blind Kashmiri Girl'
- Varun Dhawan Tries New Looks as He Preps for Coolie No. 1 Remake, Watch Funny Video
- India Announce Preliminary Squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers