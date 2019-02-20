English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sushma Swaraj to Meet Chinese Counterpart Amid Row Over Masood Azhar's Listing as Global Terrorist
This will be the first high-level interaction between the two countries after the Pulwama terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed on February 14.
File photo of Sushma Swaraj (L) with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, China. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Beijing: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi would meet on the sidelines of next week's Russia-India-China Foreign Ministers' conference in China, amid Beijing's continued blocking of India and other countries' moves to list Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN.
The meeting assumes significance as it will be the first high-level interaction between the two countries after the Pulwama terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed on February 14.
China, while expressing shock over the incident, reiterated its stand to block moves to list Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee.
The 16th meeting of the Russia-India-China (RIC) Foreign Ministers would be held at the Chinese city of Wuzhen in the eastern Zhejiang province on February 27, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang announced on Wednesday.
"During this foreign ministers' meeting, the three Foreign Ministers will focus on implementation of our leaders' consensus, and exchange views on major international, regional issues of common concern and deepening trilateral cooperation. I am sure this meeting will achieve positive outcomes," Geng said.
Besides Swaraj and Wang, the meeting would be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, he said. Official sources said that Swaraj and Wang would also meet on the sidelines of the RIC ministers meeting.
This is expected to provide an opportunity for both the ministers to have in-depth discussions on China's reluctance to back efforts by India, the US, the UK and France to list Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee.
China, an "all-weather" ally of Pakistan and a veto-wielding member, has stonewalled all efforts by the four countries by putting technical holds since 2016.
However France, also a veto-wielding member, has announced that it would move a new resolution in the 1267 Committee to list Azhar in the light of the Pulwama attack.
To a question about the RIC meeting taking place under the shadow of the Pulwama attack, Geng, while reiterating China's stand, said that Beijing would adopt a constructive stand on this issue.
China hopes that with the concerted efforts by the three countries, RIC ministers meeting will achieve positive outcomes, he said. "You talked about the designation of JeM head as international terrorist, I have already answered many questions regarding the same.
"The 1267 committee of UN Security Council has clear rules and procedures when it comes to designation of terrorists and terrorist organisations. On this issue, we will adopt a constructive attitude to work with all sides," Geng said.
In a written reply to a question from PTI about France's decision to once again move a proposal to list Azhar as a global terrorist, Geng said: "I am not aware of the specific situation you mentioned. The 1267 security committee has clear norms on the listing and procedures of terrorist organisations or individuals. China will continue to communicate and cooperate with relevant parties in a constructive and responsible manner".
On February 15, Geng, when asked about the External Affairs Ministry's appeal to all members of the UN Security Council to list Azhar as a global terrorist after the Pulwama attack, said: "as for the issue of listing, I could tell you that the 1267 committee of security council has a clear stipulation on the listing and procedure of the terrorist organisations.
"JeM has been included in the Security Council terrorism sanctions list. China will continue handle the relevant sanctions issue in a constructive and responsible manner".
On the forthcoming RIC meeting which is an annual affair, Geng in his Wednesday's media briefing said that China, Russia and India are important countries of the world and newly-emerging markets. They share important common interests and responsibilities in maintaining world peace, stability and development.
The meeting assumes significance as it will be the first high-level interaction between the two countries after the Pulwama terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed on February 14.
China, while expressing shock over the incident, reiterated its stand to block moves to list Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee.
The 16th meeting of the Russia-India-China (RIC) Foreign Ministers would be held at the Chinese city of Wuzhen in the eastern Zhejiang province on February 27, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang announced on Wednesday.
"During this foreign ministers' meeting, the three Foreign Ministers will focus on implementation of our leaders' consensus, and exchange views on major international, regional issues of common concern and deepening trilateral cooperation. I am sure this meeting will achieve positive outcomes," Geng said.
Besides Swaraj and Wang, the meeting would be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, he said. Official sources said that Swaraj and Wang would also meet on the sidelines of the RIC ministers meeting.
This is expected to provide an opportunity for both the ministers to have in-depth discussions on China's reluctance to back efforts by India, the US, the UK and France to list Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee.
China, an "all-weather" ally of Pakistan and a veto-wielding member, has stonewalled all efforts by the four countries by putting technical holds since 2016.
However France, also a veto-wielding member, has announced that it would move a new resolution in the 1267 Committee to list Azhar in the light of the Pulwama attack.
To a question about the RIC meeting taking place under the shadow of the Pulwama attack, Geng, while reiterating China's stand, said that Beijing would adopt a constructive stand on this issue.
China hopes that with the concerted efforts by the three countries, RIC ministers meeting will achieve positive outcomes, he said. "You talked about the designation of JeM head as international terrorist, I have already answered many questions regarding the same.
"The 1267 committee of UN Security Council has clear rules and procedures when it comes to designation of terrorists and terrorist organisations. On this issue, we will adopt a constructive attitude to work with all sides," Geng said.
In a written reply to a question from PTI about France's decision to once again move a proposal to list Azhar as a global terrorist, Geng said: "I am not aware of the specific situation you mentioned. The 1267 security committee has clear norms on the listing and procedures of terrorist organisations or individuals. China will continue to communicate and cooperate with relevant parties in a constructive and responsible manner".
On February 15, Geng, when asked about the External Affairs Ministry's appeal to all members of the UN Security Council to list Azhar as a global terrorist after the Pulwama attack, said: "as for the issue of listing, I could tell you that the 1267 committee of security council has a clear stipulation on the listing and procedure of the terrorist organisations.
"JeM has been included in the Security Council terrorism sanctions list. China will continue handle the relevant sanctions issue in a constructive and responsible manner".
On the forthcoming RIC meeting which is an annual affair, Geng in his Wednesday's media briefing said that China, Russia and India are important countries of the world and newly-emerging markets. They share important common interests and responsibilities in maintaining world peace, stability and development.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pulwama Terror Attack: Javed Akhtar Replies to Imran Khan's 'There's No Evidence' Speech
- Malaika Arora Opens Up on Divorce from Arbaaz Khan: We were Making Each Other Extremely Unhappy
- Noida Robbers Get a Taste of Their Own Medicine After Falling From Bike With Stolen Cash
- Ford Endeavour Available With Discounts Upto Rs 1 Lakh, 2019 Facelift Model Launch Soon
- PM Narendra Modi Pushes Green Mobility in India: Electric Train, Buses and EV Policy for Cars
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results