Sushma Swaraj Touched Lives of Millions of Indians, Her Legacy Will Live On, Says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Describing Sushma Swaraj as an extraordinary parliamentarian and a gifted orator, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said her legacy will live on and continue to touch the lives of millions of Indians.

In a letter to Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal, Gandhi said he was deeply saddened by her untimely demise. "We have lost an extraordinary parliamentarian and a gifted orator," Gandhi said.

"In her first stint as the external affairs minister, her responsiveness and compassion, for people in need, won her the respect of people around the world. Even her personal ailments did not diminish her public spiritedness," he said.

Gandhi said Swaraj's legacy will live on and continue to touch the lives of millions of Indians. Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night in AIIMS after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67.

I’m shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2019

