Sushma Swaraj Urged to Help Bring Back J&K Student's Body Who Died in Bangladesh
Quaratulain, a girl belonging to the Anantnag district, died on Saturday in Bangladesh. She was pursuing MBBS course at Tahir-ul-Nissa medical college in Bangladesh.
File pic of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI)
Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah on Saturday sought External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's help to bring back the body of a Kashmiri student who died in Bangladesh.
"Dear @SushmaSwaraj ji, Quaratul Ain, a Kashmiri student, has died in Bangladesh. She was pursuing her studies in Tahir Ul Nisa Medical College. Request your help to the family to get her body home", Mehbooba Mufti wrote on her Twitter handle.
Omar Abdullah also made a similar request.
"Dear @SushmaSwaraj sahiba, I have received this request for help from journalists in Anantnag. Their colleague lost his sister Quaratulain, a student at Tahir-ul-Nissa medical college in Bangladesh. The family needs assistance getting the young lady's mortal remains back," he wrote on his Twitter page.
