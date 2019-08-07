Sushma Swaraj was A Skilled Leader and Capable Minister, Say RSS

New Delhi: The RSS on Wednesday condoled the demise of BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj and described her as a skilled leader, capable and effective minister whose heart was filled with motherly affection.

In a joint statement issued by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and its general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, the Sangh said Swaraj was always sensitive to the problems of the country and society and always overcame adversities with her sharpness and working style.

It said she had expressed her desire to stay away from hurly-burly of politics due to limitations of her health.

It was unfortunate that she passed away when a historic initiative was taken by the government on which she had also expressed her happiness.

Swaraj, 67, passed away on Tuesday night after a massive cardiac arrest.

In the evening, she had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter after the government revoked provisions of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

In her last tweet, Swaraj had said: "@narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime."

