Sushma Swaraj's Daughter Continues her Tradition, Greets LK Advani on his B'day with Cake

On the 94th birthday of BJP veteran LK Advani, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri Swaraj on Monday carried on her mother’s yearly tradition. She visited the leader’s home with a cake to greet him.

Swaraj posted on Twitter along with a picture with Advani and wrote “I wish a very Happy Birthday to respected Advani Ji. I pray for his long life and good health."

Sushma Swaraj was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan award posthumously on Monday. She died on August 6, 2019 following a cardiac arrest and thousands bid adieu to the minister as she was laid to rest with full state honours.

Her daughter on Monday said that she was continuing the sweet tradition started by her mother of taking a chocolate cake for Mr Advani on his birthday.

On the occasion of Advani’s birthday, earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited his residence to personally greet him. PM Modi praised the veteran BJP leader for his “Scholarly pursuits and rich intellects".

He also said that the senior leader has been instrumental in empowering people and enhancing the country’s cultural pride. PM Modi was seen arriving with a bouquet at Advani’s residence and later taking part in a cake-cutting ceremony at the veteran leader’s residence, in a short video shared by the BJP.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.