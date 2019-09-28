Sushma Swaraj’s Daughter Meets Harish Salve, Fulfils Last Promise She Made Hours Before Her Death

New Delhi: :Moments before she was rushed to Delhi’s AIIMS in a critical condition in August, former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj had asked Harish Salve, the lawyer who represented India at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case pertaining to Kulbhushan Jadhav, to meet her and collect his fee of Re 1.

The late BJP minister’s daughter, Bansuri Swaraj, fulfilled that promise on Friday.

Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal, former governor of Mizoram, tweeted that their daughter visited Salve on Friday and presented him with a one-rupee coin. “Bansuri has fulfilled your last wish today. One rupee of the fees of Kulbhushan Jadhav's case which you had left, has presented to Mr. Harish Salve ji today,” he wrote.

@sushmaswaraj बांसुरी ने आज तुम्हारी अंतिम इच्छा को पूरा कर दिया है. कुलभूषण जाधव के केस की फ़ीस का एक रुपैया जो आप छोड़ गयीं थी उसने आज श्री हरीश साल्वे जी को भेंट कर दिया है. pic.twitter.com/3P8gaB6kkx — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) September 27, 2019

Swaraj, former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader, passed away on August 6 following a cardiac arrest.

Recalling an "emotional conversation" with Swaraj, the former solicitor general had told a news channel: “I spoke to her at 8:50 pm. It was a very emotional conversation…. She said, ‘you have to come and meet me. I have to give you your one rupee for the case which you won’. I said, ‘of course, I have to come collect that precious fee’. She said, ‘come and meet me tomorrow at 6 o’clock’,” Salve said.

In July, the International Court of Justice asked Pakistan to grant former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav consular access, a right he had been denied so far. It also stated that Pakistan had violated the Vienna Convention by doing so, and directed it to review the death sentence ordered by a military court at a closed trial.

