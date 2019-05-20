English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Sushma Swaray to Visit Kyrgyzstan Tomorrow for Council of Foreign Ministers, SCO Meeting
The External Affairs Ministry said this will be the second CFM meeting that India will be attending as a full member of the SCO.
File photo of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will visit Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday where she will represent India at the two-day meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)here.
In a statement released here on Monday, the External Affairs Ministry said this will be the second CFM meeting that India will be attending as a full member of the SCO.
Sushma Swaraj had attended the last CFM meeting in Beijing in April 2018.
"India actively took part in various SCO dialogue mechanisms under the Chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic over the past year. The next SCO Summit will be held in Bishkek in June," the statement said.
Sushma Swaraj will also issue a joint call of SCO Foreign Ministers on Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.
The CFM meeting iwill review the preparations for the forthcoming SCO Summit in Bishkek on June 13-14 and also exchange views on topical issues of international and regional importance.
In a statement released here on Monday, the External Affairs Ministry said this will be the second CFM meeting that India will be attending as a full member of the SCO.
Sushma Swaraj had attended the last CFM meeting in Beijing in April 2018.
"India actively took part in various SCO dialogue mechanisms under the Chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic over the past year. The next SCO Summit will be held in Bishkek in June," the statement said.
Sushma Swaraj will also issue a joint call of SCO Foreign Ministers on Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.
The CFM meeting iwill review the preparations for the forthcoming SCO Summit in Bishkek on June 13-14 and also exchange views on topical issues of international and regional importance.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- John Wick Snaps and Breaks Avengers Endgame's Magic Box Office Spell
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Hazlewood World Cup Snub The Right Decision: Langer
- Will Google Stop Releasing Android Updates For Huawei and Honor Phones? The Answer is Yes
- 7 Dassault Rafale Fighter Jets Make Emergency Landing in Indonesia
- Huawei Will no Longer Have Access to Android, as Google Suspends Business With Chinese Company
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results