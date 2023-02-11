CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Suspected Al Qaeda Terrorist Arrested In Bengaluru
Suspected Al Qaeda Terrorist Arrested In Bengaluru

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 10:20 IST

Bengaluru, India

ISD suspects that Arif was in touch with ISIS and had made preparations to join the outfit (File image/News18)

The accused, Arif, who was working for a tech company in Bengaluru, was arrested on Saturday morning

A suspected terrorist, with links to the banned terror outfit Al Qaeda, has been arrested in Bengaluru following a joint operation by the Internal Security Division (ISD) of Karnataka and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The accused, Arif, who was working for a tech company in Bengaluru, was arrested on Saturday morning.

ISD suspects that Arif was in touch with ISIS and had made preparations to join the terror outfit. The accused was already in contact with Al Qaeda.

News18 has learned that Arif had travelled to Syria through Iran in March.

NIA has seized his laptop and other electronic devices for investigation, while searchers are on at his house in the city’s Thanisandra area to look for more evidence.

last updated:February 11, 2023, 10:20 IST
