CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#ShahRukhKhan#T20WorldCup#Bollywood
Home » News » India » Suspected Bangladesh-based JMB Terrorist Arrested in Bengal: Official
1-MIN READ

Suspected Bangladesh-based JMB Terrorist Arrested in Bengal: Official

Police officials (Representational image-Video grab)

Police officials (Representational image-Video grab)

Acting on a tip-off, a team of NIA personnel conducted a search operation in the Subhasgram area.

National Investigation Agency sleuths have arrested a suspected terrorist of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, an official said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of NIA personnel conducted a search operation in Subhasgram area on Tuesday and apprehended the Bangladeshi national, he said.

"Fake voter and Aadhaar cards have been seized from his possession. He is being interrogated. We are trying to find out how and when he entered into India," the official told PTI. Several documents related to the terror group were seized from his possession, he added.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:November 03, 2021, 12:25 IST