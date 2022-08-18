CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Janmashtami#KoffeeWithKaran#AsiaCup2022
Home » News » India » Suspected Beef Seized from Roadside Food Outlet in Nagpur; Case Registered Against Owner
1-MIN READ

Suspected Beef Seized from Roadside Food Outlet in Nagpur; Case Registered Against Owner

PTI

Last Updated: August 18, 2022, 13:09 IST

Nagpur, India

The slaughter of bulls, bullocks and cows is banned in the state under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act. (Representative image: PTI)

The slaughter of bulls, bullocks and cows is banned in the state under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act. (Representative image: PTI)

Acting on a tip-off, a police team checked the outlet on Tuesday night and found suspected beef stored in a refrigerator

Police have seized suspected beef from a roadside eatery in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district and registered a case against its 38-year-old owner, an official said. The accused operated the eatery near Borkhedi village.

The slaughter of bulls, bullocks and cows is banned in the state under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team checked the outlet on Tuesday night and found suspected beef stored in a refrigerator, an official said.

They sent the meat to a laboratory for testing.

The Butibori police later registered a case against the eatery owner, Fakru Khan Asraf Khan, resident of Mewat in Haryana, under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the official said.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:August 18, 2022, 13:09 IST
last updated:August 18, 2022, 13:09 IST