Suspected Case of Monkeypox in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya District, Samples Sent to Lucknow For Testing
Suspected Case of Monkeypox in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya District, Samples Sent to Lucknow For Testing

By: Qazi Faraz Ahmad

News18.com

Last Updated: July 25, 2022, 16:07 IST

Lucknow, India

The sample of the suspected patient has been sent to King George's Medical University, Lucknow. (Reuters)

A former medical officer noticed small spots on the woman's body. The woman also complained of severe pain in her hands and soles

A suspected case of monkeypox has been reported from Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh, putting the entire health department on its toes.

The samples of the suspected patient have been sent to King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, for further testing.

The woman, from Mohalla Jawahar Nagar of Bidhuna Tehsil, reportedly had fever for the past one week, with symptoms similar to that of monkeypox.

The woman was getting treatment from a private doctor. When she did not get relief, she went to get medicine from a former medical officer on bypass road on Sunday. The former medical officer noticed small spots on the woman’s body.

The woman also complained of severe pain in her hands and soles.

first published:July 25, 2022, 15:58 IST
last updated:July 25, 2022, 16:07 IST