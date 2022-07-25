Suspected Case of Monkeypox in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya District, Samples Sent to Lucknow For Testing

A suspected case of monkeypox has been reported from Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh, putting the entire health department on its toes.

The samples of the suspected patient have been sent to King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, for further testing.

The woman, from Mohalla Jawahar Nagar of Bidhuna Tehsil, reportedly had fever for the past one week, with symptoms similar to that of monkeypox.

The woman was getting treatment from a private doctor. When she did not get relief, she went to get medicine from a former medical officer on bypass road on Sunday. The former medical officer noticed small spots on the woman’s body.

The woman also complained of severe pain in her hands and soles.

CMO Dr Archana Srivastava sent Dr Sarfaraz from the district hospital to Bidhuna to collect the samples. 

The samples were taken with the help of Dr Sankalp Dubey and LT Ankita Tripathi.

Superintendent Dr Siddharth Verma said, "In view of the symptoms of a possible monkeypox case, these samples have been sent to KGMU, Lucknow, for investigation. The woman has been sent home with instructions for precautions."