Suspected Construction Workers to Be Bangladeshis Due to Their 'Strange Eating Habits': BJP Leader
BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed that the workers would only eat 'poha' and stopped coming two days after he raised such suspicions.
File photo of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.
Indore: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said he suspected that there were some Bangladeshis among construction labourers who worked at his house recently.
Their "strange" eating habits aroused suspicion about their nationality, the BJP general secretary said at a seminar in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) here.
When a new room was being added at his house recently, he found "eating habits" of some of the workers "strange" as "they were eating only 'poha' (flattened rice)", he said.
After talking to their supervisor and the building contractor, he suspected that these workers were from Bangladesh, the BJP leader said.
When reporters questioned him later, Vijayvargiya said, "I suspected these workers were residents of Bangladesh. Two days after I became suspicious, they stopped working at my house. I have not filed any police complaint yet. I only mentioned this incident to warn people."
Speaking at the seminar, Vijayvargiya also claimed that a Bangladeshi terrorist was keeping a watch on him for the last one-and-a-half years.
"Whenever I go out, six armed security personnel follow me. What is happening in this country? Will outside people enter and spread so much terror?" he asked.
"Don't get confused by rumours. The CAA is in the interest of the country. This law will provide asylum to genuine refugees and identify intruders who are a threat to the country's internal security," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shehnaaz-Rashami Compete with Sidharth-Asim on Bigg Boss, Richa Sharma Shares Pics of Kapil Sharma's Baby
- Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan the Rent of a Room in Mannat, Superstar Quotes This Price
- Tata Motors is Now the Safest Indian Car Manufacturer With Two 5-Star and Two 4-Star Rated Cars
- ISRO's VyomMitra Humanoid Robot Set For an Unmanned Trip Into Space: Watch Video
- Desi Queen Elizabeth's Hilarious ‘Rant’ About Meghan and Harry is Every Punjabi Mom Ever