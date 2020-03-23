Suspected Coronavirus Patient Who Travelled to USA Recently Dies in Kangra

Shimla: A 24-year-old woman who recently travelled from the USA and showed possible symptoms of coronavirus died at a private hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, a senior state health official said on Monday.

Her samples were sent for testing to Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College but she died before the arrival of the report, the official said.

The woman had reportedly come from the USA to her permanent residence in Kangra a few days ago, Himachal Deputy Director-cum-State Surveillance Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP), Dr Sonam G Negi, said.

Negi said, "It is not yet sure whether she was suffering from COVID-19 or not, but she returned from the country where the virus has already spread.”

The hospital doctors, staff and those who remained in touch with her have been quarantined as a precautionary measure, he added.

She was admitted to the private hospital about two days ago with possible symptoms of COVID-19, he added.

Negi said, ''We are awaiting her report. After that it will be confirmed whether she was suffering from COVID-19 or not."

