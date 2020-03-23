Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Suspected Coronavirus Patient Who Travelled to USA Recently Dies in Kangra

The hospital doctors, staff and those who remained in touch with her have been quarantined as a precautionary measure.

PTI

Updated:March 23, 2020, 9:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Suspected Coronavirus Patient Who Travelled to USA Recently Dies in Kangra
Representational Image. (Image: AP)

Shimla: A 24-year-old woman who recently travelled from the USA and showed possible symptoms of coronavirus died at a private hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, a senior state health official said on Monday.

Her samples were sent for testing to Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College but she died before the arrival of the report, the official said.

The woman had reportedly come from the USA to her permanent residence in Kangra a few days ago, Himachal Deputy Director-cum-State Surveillance Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP), Dr Sonam G Negi, said.

Negi said, "It is not yet sure whether she was suffering from COVID-19 or not, but she returned from the country where the virus has already spread.”

The hospital doctors, staff and those who remained in touch with her have been quarantined as a precautionary measure, he added.

She was admitted to the private hospital about two days ago with possible symptoms of COVID-19, he added.

Negi said, ''We are awaiting her report. After that it will be confirmed whether she was suffering from COVID-19 or not."

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram