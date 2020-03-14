Suspected Coronavirus Patients Who Fled Nagpur Hospital Return, Test Negative

Nagpur: Four suspected coronavirus patients admitted to isolation ward at a government hospital here created a scare by leaving quarantine without permission, but eventually all of them tested negative on Saturday.

Two of these persons had come in close contact with a patient who has tested positive for the virus, while other two had traveled abroad.

The four, which included two women,left the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital on Friday evening, creating a flutter.

"They left the hospital even though the doctors and other medical staff requested them not to do so as their test results were awaited," Nagpur district collector Ravindra Thakre said.

The city police contacted them and by Saturday afternoon all four had returned to the hospital.

Officials heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday evening when their test reports came out negative.

The four suspected patients reportedly told the police that they fled because they were afraid of contracting the disease due to proximity to others, confirmed patient.

They will be now discharged as per the procedure.

