Suspected Covid-19 Patient Jumps to Death at Quarantine Facility in Greater Noida

The man was kept at the quarantine centre in Galgotia Engineering College in Greater Noida where he jumped to death from the seventh floor of the building.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2020, 10:27 PM IST
Suspected Covid-19 Patient Jumps to Death at Quarantine Facility in Greater Noida
Police personnel stand guard near an area identified as COVID-19 hotspot during a nationwide lockdown in Noida, on April 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Noida: A 32-year-old man who was under observation for coronavirus on Sunday jumped to death from the seventh floor of a Greater Noida private college where he was put in quarantine, officials said.

His test results were awaited, they said.

"The man was kept at the quarantine centre in Galgotia Engineering College in Greater Noida where he jumped to death from the seventh floor of the building on Sunday," the DM said in a statement.

