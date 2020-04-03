Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Suspected COVID-19 Patient Who Committed Suicide in UP Hospital Tested Negative for Coronavirus

The sample of the 40-year-old man was sent to Meerut Medical College and the report is negative for coronavirus, said chief medical officer Sanjay Bhatnagar.

PTI

Updated:April 3, 2020, 4:03 PM IST
Suspected COVID-19 Patient Who Committed Suicide in UP Hospital Tested Negative for Coronavirus
Image for representation

A suspected coronavirus patient, who had allegedly committed suicide in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, has been tested negative for COVID-19, an official said on Friday.

The sample of the 40-year-old man was sent to Meerut Medical College and the report is negative for coronavirus, said chief medical officer Sanjay Bhatnagar.

The man was admitted to the quarantine ward of the district hospital on Tuesday, Shamli DM Jasjit Kaur had said.

The patient allegedly committed suicide by hanging on Wednesday night and the reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

