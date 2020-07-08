Suspected Covid-19 Patient Who Jumped to Death at Jaipur Hospital Tests Negative

The suspected Covid-19 patient who jumped to his death on Wednesday from the second floor of the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) building here, has tested negative for coronavirus, confirmed district collector Anand Singh Nehra.

The incident happened around 10.30 am on Wednesday morning.

The deceased 78-year-old Kailash Chand Sharma, jumped from the second floor of RUHS, which is a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, after breaking the window net.

Meanwhile, district collector Nehra said, "This patient was admitted on Tuesday and had tested negative. His samples were tested on Tuesday. The matter is under investigation."

Meanwhile, his family members alleged negligence and callousness on the part of authorities to be the main reason for Sharma taking the extreme step.

However, Nehra said that investigations are on.