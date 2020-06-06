Suspected Covid-19 Patient’s Family Alleges Denial of Admission at Delhi Hospitals

A suspected coronavirus patient’s family alleged on Saturday that he was denied admission by hospitals despite the city government’s ‘Delhi Corona’ mobile application showing availability of beds at these facilities. The 51-year-old patient’s son took to Twitter to narrate his ordeal and tagged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain and AAP MLA Dilip Pandey.

"I am going from one hospital to another and all are saying they are at full capacity. #Hospital #Doctors.

"My father’s oxygen level is just 65, he is in dire need of ICU. Please somebody help, resorting to Twitter, just because no one is helping. Please someone help me out. @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia No ventilator are Available despite the claims that there are still 100+available," he tweeted.

The patient’s son said his father was admitted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini on Friday, but the hospital lacked proper hygiene.

He said his father has been tested for coronavirus, but the reports are awaited.

"There are no facilities at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. We ourselves are changing the oxygen cylinder," he claimed.

The patient, who owns a fair price shop in Raja Vihar area of Rohini, developed high fever on May 24 but the fever subsided later, his son said.

"However, my father lost his appetite. We thought he had mild symptoms, so we took care of him at home. But from Wednesday, he started developing breathing issues. I took him to several hospitals, both private and government, but most of them turned us away," he alleged.

"When I told them that the Delhi Corona application was showing availability of beds at their facilities, the hospitals told us that the facility will start from Monday. My father could not even walk, but I took him to hospitals in that condition, only to be turned away," he rued.