Suspected Cow Smuggler Beaten Up after He Opens Fire at Villagers in Alwar

Jaipur/Alwar: A suspected cow smuggler belonging to a minority community was beaten up after he opened fire on being confronted by a group of villagers in Rajasthan's Alwar district and injured two of them, said police Wednesday.

Both the injured villagers and the alleged cow smuggler have been hospitalised, they added.

The incident occurred at Pahari village under Kathumar police station of Alwar district on Tuesday night, the police said.

Salim Khan and his two associates Sahoon and Jaikam were taking 20 to 25 cows through farmlands when they were accosted by a group of villagers, prompting the trio to abuse the villagers and Khan to open fire in the air to scare them, said police.

After scaring villagers, the trio moved ahead with the cows, they added.

Sometime later, two village youths, Ramjeet Gurjar and Jeetram Gurjar, chased the trio on a bike and entered into a scuffle with pistol-wielding Khan, who opened fire at them, inflicting bullet injuries on one's chest and other's hand.

The duo, however, overpowered him while other villagers too reached the scene and beat up Khan severely, police said.

After learning about the incident, Alwar's Deputy SP OP Meena rushed to the village and recovered a country-made pistol from Khan's possession who was later hospitalised.

A team of Rajasthan Police led by Jaipur range Inspector General of Police S Sengathir and Alwar Superintendent of Police Deshmukh Anil Paris was camping in the village to monitor law and order situation.

A case has been registered on the basis of the statement of injured Ramjeet Gurjar against the cow smugglers. A cross-FIR is likely to be registered also in the matter. Khan has been shifted to general ward from ICU. The villagers who sustained bullet injuries are out of danger, IG Jaipur Rural S Sengathir told PTI.

He said Khan's accomplice Sahoon and Jaikam too have been detained and further investigation is on. Prima facie, the trio was taking the cows for slaughtering, he added.

The incident occurred the day the state government introduced the Rajasthan protection from Lynching bill 2019 having the provision of punishment of rigorous imprisonment for life and a fine of Rs 1 to 5 lakh on the victim's death.