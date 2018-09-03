English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total10/105
BJP4
INC5
JDS1
OTH0
Municipal Corporation
total0/3
BJP0
INC0
JDS0
OTH0
City Council
total6/29
BJP2
INC3
JDS1
OTH0
Town Council
total2/53
BJP1
INC1
JDS0
OTH0
Town Panchayat
total2/20
BJP1
INC1
JDS0
OTH0
Shimoga
Wards0/35
BJP0
INC0
JDS0
OTH0
Mysore
Wards0/65
BJP0
INC0
JDS0
OTH0
Tumkur
Wards0/35
BJP0
INC0
JDS0
OTH0
Suspected Cow Smugglers Open Fire at Delhi Cops Who Were Tailing Them, Cattle 'Rescued'
The vehicle, which has a registration number of Rajasthan, has been seized and the cows have been sent to a cow shelter, police said.
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Two suspected cow smugglers allegedly opened fire at a PCR van which was following them in north Delhi's Timarpur area, the police said.
The incident took place on the intervening night of September 1 and 2, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Nupur Prasad said.
The unidentified duo fired two gunshots at the policemen and fled from the spot leaving behind a tempo carrying two cows, she said, adding that the policemen were not injured.
The vehicle, which has a registration number of Rajasthan, has been seized and the cows have been sent to a cow shelter, the DCP said.
A case has been registered. Based on the registration number, efforts are underway to trace the owner of the vehicle and the accused, she said.
The incident took place on the intervening night of September 1 and 2, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Nupur Prasad said.
The unidentified duo fired two gunshots at the policemen and fled from the spot leaving behind a tempo carrying two cows, she said, adding that the policemen were not injured.
The vehicle, which has a registration number of Rajasthan, has been seized and the cows have been sent to a cow shelter, the DCP said.
A case has been registered. Based on the registration number, efforts are underway to trace the owner of the vehicle and the accused, she said.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Singer Lily Allen Says She Paid for Sex with Female Escorts
- Asian Games: Indonesia Bids Spectacular Farewell, Dreams of Olympics
- Karim Benzema Double Fires Real Madrid to Victory Over Leganes
- Venom: Eminem References Mahatma Gandhi, India in Rap for Supervillain Film
- Apple iPhone Rose Gold Inspired Tata Nexon Compact SUV Offered by Coimbatore Based Dealer
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...