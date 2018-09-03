GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
election logo karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total10/105
BJP4
INC5
JDS1
OTH0
Municipal Corporation
total0/3
BJP0
INC0
JDS0
OTH0
City Council
total6/29
BJP2
INC3
JDS1
OTH0
Town Council
total2/53
BJP1
INC1
JDS0
OTH0
Town Panchayat
total2/20
BJP1
INC1
JDS0
OTH0
Shimoga
Wards0/35
BJP0
INC0
JDS0
OTH0
Mysore
Wards0/65
BJP0
INC0
JDS0
OTH0
Tumkur
Wards0/35
BJP0
INC0
JDS0
OTH0
»
1-min read

Suspected Cow Smugglers Open Fire at Delhi Cops Who Were Tailing Them, Cattle 'Rescued'

The vehicle, which has a registration number of Rajasthan, has been seized and the cows have been sent to a cow shelter, police said.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2018, 7:40 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Suspected Cow Smugglers Open Fire at Delhi Cops Who Were Tailing Them, Cattle 'Rescued'
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Two suspected cow smugglers allegedly opened fire at a PCR van which was following them in north Delhi's Timarpur area, the police said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of September 1 and 2, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Nupur Prasad said.

The unidentified duo fired two gunshots at the policemen and fled from the spot leaving behind a tempo carrying two cows, she said, adding that the policemen were not injured.

The vehicle, which has a registration number of Rajasthan, has been seized and the cows have been sent to a cow shelter, the DCP said.

A case has been registered. Based on the registration number, efforts are underway to trace the owner of the vehicle and the accused, she said.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 15
    gold
  • 24
    SILVER
  • 30
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 69
Loading...