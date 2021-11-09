Suspected Criminal Sustains Bullet Shot Injury During Encounter With Police

Ghaziabad, Nov 8: A suspected criminal received a bullet shot injury in his lower limb during an encounter with Tronica city police and a special operation group here on Monday, officials said. Two suspected criminals travelling on a motorcycle were signalled to stop, they said, adding the duo fired at the cops instead of halting.

The police retaliated by firing at them. Firoz alais Kaloo, who hails from Kassa ban area of Khurja city police station area in Bulandshahar district, was injured while his accomplice managed to escape, Superintendent of police (SP) Iraj Raja said.

He has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment, the SP said, adding police are scrutinising his criminal record. One country-made pistol, two live and as many used cartridges and a motorcycle have been recovered from his possession, the officer said.

One constable, Pushpendra, also got injured as he fell on the road during the commotion.

