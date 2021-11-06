Suspected Crude Bomb Found Near Newly-made Bridge Along Assam-Mizoram Border

Days after an explosion took place near a police outpost in Assam’s Hailankandi, a suspected hand-made bomb was found near a newly constructed bridge at Cachar’s Kulicherra in Assam-Mizoram border on Saturday.

The police rushed to the spot and put sandbags over the suspected explosives that were around two to three kilograms and have sealed the place. A bomb squad will arrive from Gauhati on Sunday morning for further investigation.

The explosives were sealed in a packet. Sources informed that the bomb kept near a drain had a cord attached to it.

A visual of the explosives. (News18)

On October 29, tensions erupted along the Assam-Mizoram border after a low-intensity blast near a police outpost early on Saturday in Assam’s Hailakandi district.

Hailakandi district Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Upadhyay said an Indian Reserve Battalion jawan from Mizoram, identified as Laldintluanga was arrested. A piece of detonating cord, used to detonate explosives, was reportedly recovered from him.

At least six Assam Police personnel were killed and more than 50 were injured in Cachar (a contested border point between Assam and Mizoram) in violent clashes involving civilians and security personnel on either side on July 26.

On June 30, 2021, Mizoram had accused Assam of encroaching upon its land in the Kolasib district while Assam accused Mizoram of planting banana saplings and betelnut 10 km inside the Hailakandi district.

There have been skirmishes at the “disputed” areas for years, with the residents on both sides accusing each other of intrusion.

