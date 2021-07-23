Suspected Drone Sighting Reported in J&K's Kathua, Search Ops Underway

An incident of suspected drone sighting was reported from Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night. The drone was seen near Pali Morh area of the district around 8.25 pm. On receiving the information from a local, Kathua police deployed search parties to rule out any possibility of weapon dropping. The search operation is underway.

Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir police averted a cross-border terror plot by shooting down a drone carrying IED material weighing five kg in the border belt of Jammu. A quick reaction team (QRT) of the police swung into action and shot it down using anti-drone strategy in the early hours.

The IED-laden drone was a hexacopter and had two GPS installed to precisely drop the material at assigned location, forensic investigation revealed. According to exclusive details accessed by CNN-News18, this flying object also had an automatic home return facility and its flight controller was Hex Technology Hong Kong.

The drone was flying about seven to eight kilometres inside the border, the officials said, adding that it had six big wings and was a tetra-copter. The IED material was attached with the flying object and was meant to be assembled into an IED before use, they said.

