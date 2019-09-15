Take the pledge to vote

Suspected Drug Peddler Dies in Police Custody in Jammu

Ikhlaq Ahmad Khan, a resident of Kotli village in Rajouri, was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
Representative image
Jammu: A 32-year-old suspected drug peddler died in police custody here shortly after his arrest, a police officer said on Sunday.

Ikhlaq Ahmad Khan, a resident of Kotli village in Rajouri, was arrested from Janipur area on Saturday and complained of uneasiness while he was being taken to Miran Sahib Police Station for questioning, the police said.

He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they added.

Magisterial and departmental inquiries have been initiated into the incident, the officer said, adding that Khan's post-mortem is being conducted to ascertain the cause of his death.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
