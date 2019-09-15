Suspected Drug Peddler Dies in Police Custody in Jammu

Jammu: A 32-year-old suspected drug peddler died in police custody here shortly after his arrest, a police officer said on Sunday.

Ikhlaq Ahmad Khan, a resident of Kotli village in Rajouri, was arrested from Janipur area on Saturday and complained of uneasiness while he was being taken to Miran Sahib Police Station for questioning, the police said.

He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they added.

Magisterial and departmental inquiries have been initiated into the incident, the officer said, adding that Khan's post-mortem is being conducted to ascertain the cause of his death.

