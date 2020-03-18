Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Suspected Exposure to Coronavirus, Family of 3, Chauffeur Quarantined at MP Hotel

Four persons have been kept under observation at the hotel where they were lodged on Tuesday, after it was found that the family had recently travelled abroad, additional director health department Sapna Lowanshi said.

PTI

Updated:March 18, 2020, 2:51 PM IST
Men wearing protective masks walk inside the premises of a hospital in Mumbai. Representative Image. Reuters)

Bhopal: A family of three and their chauffeur have been quarantined for suspected exposure to coronavirus at a hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Four persons have been kept under observation at the hotel where they were lodged on Tuesday, after it was found that the family had recently travelled abroad, additional director health department Sapna Lowanshi said.

The family hails from Maharashtra's Gondia district, she said, adding that they have been put under observation as per the Central government's directive to check for coronavirus infection. "We are just following the protocol," the officer said, clarifying that the quarantined individuals had not shown any flu-like symptoms.

Swab samples of the quarantined persons have been sent for testing, she said. "Their reports will be out by evening. If the test

results are negative, they will be allowed to leave," she added.

No positive coronavirus case has been reported in Madhya Pradesh so far.

