Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Suspected Fuel Tank of PSLV Rocket Caught in Fishermen's Net Near Puducherry

The fishermen found it difficult to pull their net out of the waters and thought it to be a big catch, but later saw the strange object and brought it ashore.

PTI

Updated:December 2, 2019, 7:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Suspected Fuel Tank of PSLV Rocket Caught in Fishermen's Net Near Puducherry
Representative Image (Reuters).

Puducherry: A long and heavy metallic object, suspected to be a used fuel tank of PSLV rocket, got caught in a fishing net off Vambakeerapalayam, near here, on Monday.

The fishermen found it difficult to pull their net out of the waters and thought it to be a big catch, but later saw the strange object and brought it ashore.

They informed the police who, along with officials from the Department of Fisheries and the Department of Science and Technology, arrived at the spot.

A senior official of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department told PTI that the mysterious object looked like a used fuel tank of the PSLV rocket launcher.

"We have apprised ISRO at Sriharikota about the object," the official said. Full details of the features of the object were being collected, he said.

The object measured 13.5 metre in length and it carried a handwritten marking saying 'FM 119 22/3/2019'.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram