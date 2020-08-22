Suspected ISIS Operative Caught With IEDs After Late-Night Shootout With Delhi Police

A suspected operative of the Islamic State or ISIS terror group was arrested with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) after exchange of fire with policemen in central Delhi's Ridge Road area, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The shootout took place late on Friday along the Dhaula Kuan-Karol Bagh route. Sources in the Special Cell said six rounds were fired after which the suspected ISIS operative was taken into custody.

"The accused was arrested after an exchange of fire from Ridge Road between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said.

One pistol has been recovered from him, sources said.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited