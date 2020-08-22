INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Suspected ISIS Operative Caught With IEDs After Late-Night Shootout With Delhi Police

File photo of Delhi Police personnel putting up barricades during night patrol. (Representative image/PTI)

File photo of Delhi Police personnel putting up barricades during night patrol. (Representative image/PTI)

Sources in the Special Cell said six rounds were fired after which the suspected ISIS operative was taken into custody.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: August 22, 2020, 9:30 AM IST
Share this:

A suspected operative of the Islamic State or ISIS terror group was arrested with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) after exchange of fire with policemen in central Delhi's Ridge Road area, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The shootout took place late on Friday along the Dhaula Kuan-Karol Bagh route. Sources in the Special Cell said six rounds were fired after which the suspected ISIS operative was taken into custody.

"The accused was arrested after an exchange of fire from Ridge Road between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said.

One pistol has been recovered from him, sources said.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited

Next Story
Loading