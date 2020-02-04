Suspected ISIS Operative Hurls Shoe at Judge During Hearing, Misses and Hits NIA Counsel Instead
Abu Musa, arrested in 2016 for his alleged links with ISIS and the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), is in judicial remand and being tried for purported role in radicalising young men.
Image for representation.
Kolkata: Alleged ISIS operative Abu Musa, who is being tried under the stringent UAPA, on Tuesday hurled a shoe at a judge hearing the case at Bankshall court here.
The footwear, however, missed judge Prasenjit Biswas and hit National Investigation Agency (NIA) counsel Tamal Mukherjee.
Mukherjee claimed he was injured in the attack. Musa, arrested in 2016 for his alleged links with ISIS and the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), is in judicial remand and being tried for purported role in radicalising young men.
The accused, who has a record of bad behaviour and violent acts in jail, shouted in the court that he does not believe in man-made laws and would not get justice, before throwing the shoe, Mukherjee said.
In 2018, Musa had attacked a jail warden and injured him at Presidency Correctional Home in the city.
