Suspected Maoists Kill Tribal Man Suspecting Him To Be Police Informer

Phulbani, Feb 15: A tribal man was killed in Odisha’s Kandhamal district by suspected Maoists on the suspicion of being a police informer, police said on Tuesday. Around 10 armed Naxals had allegedly dragged Kapil Majhi out of his house at a village in Belghar block on Monday night. They took the 32-year-old to a nearby place and slit his throat, police said.

The villagers found the body lying in a pool of blood in the morning. The Maoists killed the man suspecting him to be a police informer, Balliguda Sub-divisional Police Officer R Raghavendra Reddy said. Last week, the ultras, said to be from the Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh division, had set fire to excavators that belonged to a construction firm, which was executing a road project at a village in Phiringia.

Maoist banners and posters have surfaced in several villages during the past fortnight, appealing to people to boycott the panchayat elections which will begin on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.