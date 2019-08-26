Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Suspected Militants Kill a Gujjar, Abduct Another in Kashmir's Pulwama

This is the first militant attack after the BJP-led NDA government abrogated provisions of Article 370 and announced bifurcation of the state into union territories on August 5.

PTI

Updated:August 26, 2019, 11:19 PM IST
Suspected Militants Kill a Gujjar, Abduct Another in Kashmir's Pulwama
Representative Image. (Photo: REUTERS)
Srinagar: In a first such incident after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked, suspected militants on Monday abducted two members of the nomadic Gujjar community from a forested area in Pulwama district and later shot one of them dead, police said.

Abdul Qadeer Kohli of Rajauri district and Manzoor Ahmed of Khonmoh area of Srinagar were abducted by unidentified gunmen from 'Dhok', a temporary shelter, from the forested area of Tral in Pulwama district around 7:30 pm, a police spokesperson said.

He said the bullet-riddled body of Kohli was later recovered by a search and rescue party, while an operation to trace the other person is underway.

This is the first militant attack after the BJP-led NDA government abrogated provisions of Article 370 and announced bifurcation of the state into union territories on August 5.

Following the Centre's move, restrictions were put in place in Kashmir Valley. Though restrictions have been eased in most of Kashmir, normal life continued to remain paralysed with shops and

business establishments closed and transport off the roads.

On August 20, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist and a special police officer were killed, while a police sub-inspector was injured in a gunfight in Baramulla district of north Kashmir - the first encounter between security forces and ultras after August 5.

