Suspected Militants Lob Grenade Outside Manipur Assembly in Imphal, Two CRPF Jawans Injured

New Delhi: At least two CRPF personnel were injured after suspected militants hurled hand grenade in front of Manipur Assembly in Imphal on Friday. The two jawan, G C Raba and Yadav Munna, who suffered splinter injuries on their legs, were rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

More details are awaited.

