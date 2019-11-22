Take the pledge to vote

Suspected Militants Lob Grenade Outside Manipur Assembly in Imphal, Two CRPF Jawans Injured

The two jawan, G C Raba and Yadav Munna, who suffered splinter injuries on their legs, were rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

November 22, 2019, 6:50 PM IST
Suspected Militants Lob Grenade Outside Manipur Assembly in Imphal, Two CRPF Jawans Injured
Visual from the site of attack in Imphal

New Delhi: At least two CRPF personnel were injured after suspected militants hurled hand grenade in front of Manipur Assembly in Imphal on Friday. The two jawan, G C Raba and Yadav Munna, who suffered splinter injuries on their legs, were rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

More details are awaited.

