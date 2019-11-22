English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Suspected Militants Lob Grenade Outside Manipur Assembly in Imphal, Two CRPF Jawans Injured
The two jawan, G C Raba and Yadav Munna, who suffered splinter injuries on their legs, were rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.
Visual from the site of attack in Imphal
New Delhi: At least two CRPF personnel were injured after suspected militants hurled hand grenade in front of Manipur Assembly in Imphal on Friday. The two jawan, G C Raba and Yadav Munna, who suffered splinter injuries on their legs, were rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.
More details are awaited.
