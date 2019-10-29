Take the pledge to vote

Suspected Militants Fire at Security Forces Outside Exam Centre in Pulwama, No Casualties Reported

The area has been cordoned off and search operation is underway.

October 29, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
Suspected Militants Fire at Security Forces Outside Exam Centre in Pulwama, No Casualties Reported
Srinagar: Militants opened fire on the patrol party of the security forces at Drubgaon area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Tuesday. However, there are no reports of any injuries as yet.

The firing took place outside an examination centre, where students were students were appearing for board exams, guarded by the security personnel.

The area has been cordoned off and search operation is underway.

More reinforcements of the security forces have been called in to maintain law and order.

The firing comes on a day when a delegation of members of European Parliament are on a visit to Kashmir to assess the ground situation in the state.

