Suspected NSCN-K Militants Attack Assam Rifles Camp in Nagaland

Guwahati: Suspected NSCN-K (Yung Aung faction) militants attacked a camp of the Assam Rifles in Nagaland’s Mon district on Sunday. Defence sources said a group of armed militants carried out a stand-off attack on the 40 Assam Rifles camp in Chenloisho village located near Indo-Myanmar border. One AR personnel received minor injuries in the incident, an official said.

The incident took place at 2:10am when a group of about ten insurgents targeted the Delta Company post of the 40AR. The Assam Rifles troops opened retaliatory fire and the gunfight lasted for about 25 minutes. Village guards and Gaonburahs (village headmen) searched the area and found fired cartridges of multiple grenade launchers and 75 empty cases of bullets. The militants reportedly managed to escape in the cover of darkness. Meanwhile, a combing operation has been launched in the area.

This sector is also identified as the infiltration and exfiltration route for NSCN-K and ULFA-Independent operatives via Myanmar where the militant outfits have their hideouts and training camps.

Earlier in June this year, the "senior-most officer" of NSCN(K) Yung Aung faction was apprehended in Nagaland in a joint operation by Army and Assam Rifles. Defence sources said he was involved in the ambush on 40AR in May that resulted in the death of two soldiers.

