Suspected PFI Member Arrested for Hatching Conspiracy to Incite Delhi Communal Riots

New Delhi: A 33-year-old man, suspected to be a member of the Popular Front of India (PFI), was on Monday arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite the communal riots in northeast Delhi, police said.

The accused has been identified as Mohd Danish, a resident of Trilokpuri area, they said.

The arrest was made by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

Fifty-three people have died and more than 300 injured in the violence.

The PFI, which is an alleged radical group, has been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

