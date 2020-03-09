Suspected PFI Member Arrested for Hatching Conspiracy to Incite Delhi Communal Riots
The PFI, which is an alleged radical group, has been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A 33-year-old man, suspected to be a member of the Popular Front of India (PFI), was on Monday arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite the communal riots in northeast Delhi, police said.
The accused has been identified as Mohd Danish, a resident of Trilokpuri area, they said.
The arrest was made by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.
Fifty-three people have died and more than 300 injured in the violence.
The PFI, which is an alleged radical group, has been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Told Akanksha Puri I will Move On If I Get a Girl Inside Bigg Boss 13, Says Paras Chhabra
- Anubhav Sinha Turns Abusive Over 'Thappad' Box Office Report, Apologises Later
- Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Chinese Kids Escape Homework by Giving Bad Reviews to Learning App
- Beth Mooney Overtakes Shafali Verma in ICC T20I Rankings
- This is The Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars, Yet; But Even Scientists Are Not Sure