Suspected Spurious Liquor Kills 2 in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Two persons lost their lives in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Tuesday due to suspected spurious liqour consumption.

According to sources, the two had consumed liquor on Monday evening, following which their health started deteriorating. They were rushed to private hospitals where they died.

The deceased have been identified as Sumit Rai alias Gopi and Ashok Kumar- both natives of Sisiria village in the district.

Villagers claimed that the deceased were part of a group of five persons who had consumed liquor.

The others also complained of losing their vision and have been admitted in a hospital in Juran Chapra locality where their condition is stated to be critical.

When contacted, the police officials refused to comment on the incident.

The excise department is investigating the incident.

On October 29, ten people died, while seven others lost their eyesight after consuming spurious liquor in Repura village under Saraiya police station.

Besides, in the past one week, hooch tragedies have claimed several lives in Gopalganj, Bettiah and Samastipur.

