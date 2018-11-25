Suspecting Illicit Relation With Wife, Former CRPF Man Shoots Friend Dead in Bengal

An ex-paramilitary man on Sunday shot his friend dead amid suspicion that the deceased had an extra-marital affair with his wife, police said. The incident happened in West Bengal's Nadia district."Bibhash Mondal, an ex-Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man, allegedly shot his friend Subhas Biwas twice on Sunday morning when he was sitting at a shop near his residence in Nadia's palashipara," a district police official said."Biswas sustained two bullet injuries in his chest and abdomen. He was rushed to a hospital by his family members and neighbours where he was declared brought dead," the official added.According to locals, Biswas and Mondal were close friends for many years but their relationship deteriorated recently after the latter suspected Biswas of having an extra-marital affair with his wife."He (Mondal) came and started firing at his friend, when he saw him outside the shop at around 7am Biswas collapsed on the ground as two bullets had hit him," a witness said. The accused is absconding, police said."Mondal is at large since the incident. We are looking for him. His wife and the rest of the family members will be interrogated," the official added.