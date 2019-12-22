Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Suspecting Wife of Having Extra-Martial Affair, Drunk Man Beats Her to Death; Attacks Children Too

The accused also went on to beat his six-year-old daughter and three-year-old son with sticks but the children were saved by the deceased's younger brother and his wife.

PTI

Updated:December 22, 2019, 5:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Suspecting Wife of Having Extra-Martial Affair, Drunk Man Beats Her to Death; Attacks Children Too
Representative image.

Jaipur: A 25-year-old married woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband who suspected her of having an extra-marital affair in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when Kaluram Meena (30) beat his wife Kishmi Devi (25) mercilessly under the influence of liquor, Manpur Circle Officer Himmat Charan said.

The accused also went on to beat his six-year-old daughter and three-year-old son with sticks but the children were saved by Meena's younger brother and his wife, the CO said.

The accused suspected that his wife had an extra-marital affair. He thrashed his wife badly leaving her dead. He also attacked his children and attempted to kill them in a fit of rage, the police officer said adding that the accused has been arrested. The woman's body was handed over to family members after post-mortem on Sunday, the CO added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram