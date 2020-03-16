Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain Arrested, Sent to 4-Day Police Custody Over IB Staffer Murder

The police have sought five-day custody of Tahir Hussain who was booked for Ankit Sharma’s murder during the communal riots that rocked Delhi last month.

PTI

Updated:March 16, 2020, 6:02 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sent suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to four-day police custody in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the recent communal violence in northeast Delhi.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat sent Hussain for interrogation after police sought his custody for five days.

Hussain was booked for his alleged role in the murder of the IB staffer during the communal riots that rocked the city last month.

The ruling AAP had then suspended him for alleged involvement in the violence which has left at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

The family of Sharma (26), who was found dead in a drain near his home in riot-hit Chand Bagh area, has accused Hussain of being behind the killing. On the complaint of Sharma's father, the police registered an FIR against Hussain.

The suspended AAP councillor has rejected the charge.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control. Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at residents and police personnel.

