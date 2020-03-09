Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's Brother Arrested in Connection With Delhi Riots

The Delhi Police also arrested three people for sheltering Tahir Hussain’s brother Shah Alam.

PTI

Updated:March 9, 2020, 11:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's Brother Arrested in Connection With Delhi Riots
Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain (C) leaves from Sunlight Police Station to produce at Karkardooma Court in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested the brother of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi last month, officials said.

Hussain's brother Shah Alam was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, they said.

Three other persons have also been arrested for allegedly sheltering Alam, police said.

Hussain was arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday after a court here dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the violence in northeast Delhi over the new citizenship.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram