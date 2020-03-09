Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's Brother Arrested in Connection With Delhi Riots
The Delhi Police also arrested three people for sheltering Tahir Hussain’s brother Shah Alam.
Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain (C) leaves from Sunlight Police Station to produce at Karkardooma Court in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested the brother of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi last month, officials said.
Hussain's brother Shah Alam was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, they said.
Three other persons have also been arrested for allegedly sheltering Alam, police said.
Hussain was arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday after a court here dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the violence in northeast Delhi over the new citizenship.
