Suspended AAP Leader Tahir Hussain Told Accused in January to be Prepared for ‘Big Riot’: Chargesheet

New Delhi: The Delhi Police will on Monday file chargesheets into the murder of one Maruf Ali and the murder attempt on one Ajay Goswami during the Delhi riots in February, besides filing a chargesheet in the murder of head constable Ratan Lal.

Goswami, a 23-year-old resident of northeast Delhi, suffered a bullet injury outside suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s house on February 25, when rioting was at its peak in the national capital.

Goswami had named two men -- Gulfam and Tanveer -- as the accused. According to him, the duo, along with few others, were firing indiscriminately from the terrace of Hussain’s house in Chand Bagh area. The police had arrested eight people, including Gulfam, Tanveer, Tahir Hussain and the latter’s brother Shah Alam.

The police also recovered Gulfam’s licensed pistol, a .32 bore, with an extra magazine and seven live cartridges. Gulfam was also accused in another chargesheet filed last week. According to the police, Gulfam disclosed that he had actively participated in the anti-CAA protests.

“Tahir Hussain had asked him to be prepared for a ‘big riot’. Tahir had also given him Rs 15,000 to purchase fresh ammunition,” a police source said.

Sources added that on January 31, Gulfam had purchased 100 rounds, in addition to the 100 rounds already in his possession. He had fired most of these 200 rounds during the riots and only seven live rounds were recovered from him, a source said.

“The preparation for ‘big riot’, purchase of bullets and indiscriminate firing from Tahir Hussain’s house show the extent of conspiracy behind the riots. Chargesheets against Tahir Hussain have already been filed in two other cases, including for the murder of Ankit Sharma, a young IB official,” police said.

In the Maruf Ali murder case, police will file chargesheet against six accused. Ali was murdered during the riots by a mob on February 25 when he was with his neighbour Shamshad near Subhash Mohalla, North Ghonda in northeast Delhi.

At around 11pm, a mob shouting slogans in support of NRC and CAA arrived at the spot, started pelting stones and opened fire.

While Ali was shot in the head, his neighbour Shamshad sustained a gunshot injury in his abdomen. They were both rushed to the LNJP hospital where doctors declared Ali dead on arrival.