CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#AssemblyElections
Home » News » India » Suspended Andaman Labour Commissioner Arrested in Gangrape Case
1-MIN READ

Suspended Andaman Labour Commissioner Arrested in Gangrape Case

PTI

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 16:46 IST

Andaman & Nicobar Islands, India

A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe allegations that the woman was lured to the chief secretary’s home with the promise a government job, and then gangraped. (File representative image)

A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe allegations that the woman was lured to the chief secretary’s home with the promise a government job, and then gangraped. (File representative image)

So far, three accused have been were arrested in the case, including former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain and Sandeep Singh alias Rinku, a Port Blair-based businessman

Suspended Andaman and Nicobar Labour Commissioner R L Rishi was on Monday arrested in connection with the gangrape of a 21-year-old woman, police said.

Rishi arrived in Port Blair aboard a flight from Chennai around 1 pm, and was taken into custody by the Andaman and Nicobar Police, they said.

So far, three accused have been were arrested in the case, including former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain and Sandeep Singh alias Rinku, a Port Blair-based businessman.

A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe allegations that the woman was lured to the chief secretary’s home with the promise a government job, and then gangraped.

RELATED NEWS

The SIT has already questioned Narain thrice.

The Andaman and Nicobar Police had on November 2 announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for providing information on Singh and Rishi.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:November 21, 2022, 16:46 IST
last updated:November 21, 2022, 16:46 IST