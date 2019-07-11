Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Suspended BJP MLA Says ‘Nothing Wrong in Dancing With Guns’, Then Claims Viral Clip is Edited

Accusing the media of not showing the positive side of his personality, suspended BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion claimed that at the age of 53 he is the fittest MLA in the country.

PTI

Updated:July 11, 2019, 7:52 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Suspended BJP MLA Says ‘Nothing Wrong in Dancing With Guns’, Then Claims Viral Clip is Edited
A video grab shows Champion drinking and dancing with guns in hand.
Loading...

Dehradun: After a video purportedly showing him dancing to a Bollywood number with guns in hand went viral, suspended BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion on Wednesday claimed that the clip was edited and termed it an intrusion into his privacy.

"The video which has gone viral is edited and an intrusion into my privacy. I never used abusive words against anyone as is being shown by the media," he told a private news channel.

The guns with which he is seen dancing were "licensed, unloaded and not pointed at anyone", he said, adding that "there was nothing wrong in dancing with guns".

He said he had been playing with guns since his childhood.

Accusing the media of not showing the positive side of his personality, he claimed at the age of 53 he was the fittest MLA in the country.

"Show me a single four time MLA who has my level of fitness at the age of 53 and is as highly qualified as me. I am defying age. But the media never shows these positive aspects of my personality," Champion said.

However, taking cognisance of the viral video, Pradesh BJP sent him a show-cause notice and made a recommendation to the central leadership of the party for stern action against him saying indiscipline cannot be tolerated.

"There is a code of conduct for people's representatives in BJP which is a disciplined party that cannot compromise on principles," party's Uttarakhand in-charge Shyam Jaju said in a statement here.

"Champion is already suspended from the party for three months. A recommendation has been made to the central leadership of the party for his permanent suspension," Jaju said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram