Suspended Goa Coach Accused of Raping 15-year-old Trainee Gets Bail

Panaji: A Goa court on Friday granted bail to suspended swimming coach Surajit Ganguly accused of raping a minor girl in September this year.

Ganguly, employed at the time with Goa Swimming Association, was accused of rape by a 15-year-old girl training under him.

The girl's father had filed a case in Rishra police station in Hooghly district of West Bengal, after which the case was transferred to Mapusa in Goa where the complainant said the incident happened.

Ganguly was arrested in New Delhi in September and was presently in judicial custody. Goa Children's Court President Vijaya Ambre on Friday granted Ganguly bail, and directed him to cooperate in the probe.

Mapusa police filed a charge sheet in the case earlier this month, after which Ganguly moved the children's court for bail last week.

Ganguly is accused of rape under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Goa Children's Act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.