Suspended Goa Coach Accused of Raping 15-year-old Trainee Gets Bail
The coach was arrested in New Delhi in September and was presently in judicial custody. Goa Children's Court President Vijaya Ambre on Friday granted him bail, and directed him to cooperate in the probe.
Surajit Ganguly was arrested on Sunday after he was charged with raping a 15-year-old. (Photo: Twitter)
Panaji: A Goa court on Friday granted bail to suspended swimming coach Surajit Ganguly accused of raping a minor girl in September this year.
Ganguly, employed at the time with Goa Swimming Association, was accused of rape by a 15-year-old girl training under him.
The girl's father had filed a case in Rishra police station in Hooghly district of West Bengal, after which the case was transferred to Mapusa in Goa where the complainant said the incident happened.
Ganguly was arrested in New Delhi in September and was presently in judicial custody. Goa Children's Court President Vijaya Ambre on Friday granted Ganguly bail, and directed him to cooperate in the probe.
Mapusa police filed a charge sheet in the case earlier this month, after which Ganguly moved the children's court for bail last week.
Ganguly is accused of rape under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Goa Children's Act.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chaayos Insists They Only Use Your Facial Data To Let You Buy a Cup of Chai Quickly
- In Pics: Freida Pinto Announces Engagement to Photographer Cory Tran, Says All Makes Sense Now
- WhatsApp Updates: Wait For Dark Mode Continues, And Here is Everything Else on The Agenda
- Shah Rukh Khan's Congratulatory Tweet on Acid Attack Survivor's Wedding Wins the Internet
- Kartik Aaryan Tries to Troll Ananya Panday for Her Pants, She Shuts Him up with Epic Response