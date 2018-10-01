Suspended J&K Policeman Arrested for Thefts at 11 ATMs in the State

: A suspended policeman was arrested in connection with thefts at 11 ATMs in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.During investigation of a case, registered under sections 420 and 320 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), it was found that Ajaz Ahmad Khan was involved in as many as 11 ATM theft cases in the state, a police spokesman said.Khan, a resident of Hyhama, was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), he said.He is a police constable and at present under suspension, the spokesman said.He said after an in-depth investigation and analysis of CCTV footage, the culprit was arrested and charged under the PSA.The PSA warrant was issued by the district magistrate of Srinagar and Khan was shifted to Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu, the spokesman said.