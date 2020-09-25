Suspension Of Official Who Served MP CM Cold Chapatis Revoked

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday revoked the suspension of a food security officer in Indore against whom action was taken as he had served cold chapatis to the former. The security personnel, identified as Manish Swami, was suspended by Indore District Collector Manish Singh after the incident took place when Chouhan was on a visit to the district, an official said.

“It was brought to my notice that a food security officer was suspended on the charges of negligence. I am a normal human being. I don’t have any regrets about eating even dry chapatis. Therefore, I feel it is not proper that an officer faces action just because of food,” Chouhan was quoted as saying in an official release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor