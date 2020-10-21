Suspicious Activity in Account, Says NCW Chief After Outrage over Meeting on 'Rising Love Jihad'

After National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday discussing the rise of ‘love jihad’ cases and women safety in the state, there has been outrage against the meeting as people took social media to criticise NCW chief.

Rekha Sharma met with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai and highlighted the distinction between a consensual inter-faith marriage and love jihad and said that the latter required attention, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said in a statement.

“What is ‘love Jihad’? How can Rekha Sharma occupy post of Chairman when she is a Right Wing Bigot and clear and present danger to safety of Women and Secular Constitution of our country? Why can’t consenting adults love & marry who they want? She must be removed from the post at once. a Twitter user replied to the NCW’s tweet,” a Twitter user said in reply to the tweet.

What is ‘love Jihad’? How can @sharmarekha occupy post of Chairman when she is a Right Wing Bigot & clear & present danger to safety of Women & Secular Constitution of our country? Why can’t consenting adults love & marry who they want? She must be removed from the post at once. — Mona Ambegaonkar (@MonaAmbegaonkar) October 21, 2020

I beg your pardon? What is this love jihad you are talking about @sharmarekha and @NCWIndia? — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) October 21, 2020

Many social media users also shared controversial tweets of Sharma, put out allegedly by Sharma earlier. However, the tweets are inaccessible currently as Sharma claimed that some suspicious activity was detected on her account.

"I have protected my tweets since last evening after receiving a message from Twitter that suspicious activity was detected on my account. My profile was also blocked for a while by Twitter," Rekha Sharma said.

“What a pity! Twitter discovers NCWIndia chairperson Rekha Sharma’s past tweets, and it is so incredibly embarrassing that she has to restrict her account, possibly to obliterate some of that past,” a Twitter user said.

"I have reached out to the platform to investigate some unauthorized tweets made from my account. The investigations are on and I hope some resolution can be found," she added.

The meeting came in the backdrop of Tanishq advertisement, which showed an inter-faith couple in its advertisement before the festive season. The advertisement was criticised by a section of people for showing an inter faith marriage, which led Tanishq to pull down the advertisement.