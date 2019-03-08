English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Suspicious Object Outside Jammu Airport Triggers Panic, Bomb Disposal Squad Called in
Police and other security forces are on high alert in the Jammu region following a grenade attack inside the general bus stand area on Thursday
Image for representation.
Loading...
Jammu: A suspicious object found outside the main entrance of Jammu airport on Friday created panic among the local residents, officials said.
However, the bomb disposal squad found nothing incriminating, they said.
The bomb disposal squad along with sniffer dogs rushed to the spot after authorities received information that a suspicious object was lying adjacent to a security picket on the main road leading to the airport in Satwari area.
An electric circuit and a battery was found during inspection, the officials said, dispelling rumours that a bomb-like substance was detected outside the airport.
Police and other security forces are on high alert in the Jammu region following a grenade attack inside the general bus stand area on Thursday, which left two people dead and 31 others injured.
Police said the attacker, a juvenile hailing from south Kashmir, was arrested within hours of the blast which was carried out at the behest of terror group Hizbul Mujahideen.
An official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the airport operations remained unaffected. "The item detected does not contain any explosive. The airport operations are quite normal and security agencies have done the needful," he said.
However, the bomb disposal squad found nothing incriminating, they said.
The bomb disposal squad along with sniffer dogs rushed to the spot after authorities received information that a suspicious object was lying adjacent to a security picket on the main road leading to the airport in Satwari area.
An electric circuit and a battery was found during inspection, the officials said, dispelling rumours that a bomb-like substance was detected outside the airport.
Police and other security forces are on high alert in the Jammu region following a grenade attack inside the general bus stand area on Thursday, which left two people dead and 31 others injured.
Police said the attacker, a juvenile hailing from south Kashmir, was arrested within hours of the blast which was carried out at the behest of terror group Hizbul Mujahideen.
An official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the airport operations remained unaffected. "The item detected does not contain any explosive. The airport operations are quite normal and security agencies have done the needful," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Players Take Part in 'Sixes' Challenge at Ranchi
- Made In Heaven Review: Amazon Prime’s Sensational Yet Engaging Series
- Avengers Endgame: Mark Ruffalo Steals Thor's Hammer from His Trailer, See Video
- Captain Marvel Movie Review: Brie Larson Channels Her Rage and Wins Hearts
- Shahid Kapoor Buys BMW R1250 GS Adventure Motorcycle Worth Rs 16.85 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results