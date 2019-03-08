LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Suspicious Object Outside Jammu Airport Triggers Panic, Bomb Disposal Squad Called in

Police and other security forces are on high alert in the Jammu region following a grenade attack inside the general bus stand area on Thursday

PTI

Updated:March 8, 2019, 7:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Suspicious Object Outside Jammu Airport Triggers Panic, Bomb Disposal Squad Called in
Image for representation.
Loading...
Jammu: A suspicious object found outside the main entrance of Jammu airport on Friday created panic among the local residents, officials said.

However, the bomb disposal squad found nothing incriminating, they said.

The bomb disposal squad along with sniffer dogs rushed to the spot after authorities received information that a suspicious object was lying adjacent to a security picket on the main road leading to the airport in Satwari area.

An electric circuit and a battery was found during inspection, the officials said, dispelling rumours that a bomb-like substance was detected outside the airport.

Police and other security forces are on high alert in the Jammu region following a grenade attack inside the general bus stand area on Thursday, which left two people dead and 31 others injured.

Police said the attacker, a juvenile hailing from south Kashmir, was arrested within hours of the blast which was carried out at the behest of terror group Hizbul Mujahideen.

An official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the airport operations remained unaffected. "The item detected does not contain any explosive. The airport operations are quite normal and security agencies have done the needful," he said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram