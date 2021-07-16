CHANGE LANGUAGE
SUV Bomb Scare-Hiran Murder Case: Sachin Waze Seeks Default Bail

Sachin Waze has questioned the extension granted to the NIA and the court has kept the matter for hearing on July 22.

Waze, who was arrested in March, had recently moved an application seeking bail claiming the NIA had failed to submit a charge sheet within 60 days.

Dismissed policeman Sachin Waze, an accused in the SUV bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case, has moved a default bail plea in a special court here citing failure on the part of the National Investigation Agency to file a charge sheet within the stipulated time. Waze, who was arrested in March, had recently moved an application seeking bail claiming the NIA had failed to submit a charge sheet within 60 days.

The special court had, on June 9, granted two more months to NIA to file a charge sheet. Waze has questioned the extension granted to the NIA and the court has kept the matter for hearing on July 22.

An explosives-laden SUV was found near south Mumbai on February 25 and Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed that he was in possession of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek on March 5.

first published:July 16, 2021, 21:32 IST